Realme V3 5G debuts at the Realme X7 series launch event in China

Realme has launched the X7 series in China. Realme has also launched the Realme V3 5G as an affordable 5G smartphone in China.

Realme X7 series specifications

Realme has launched two smartphones under the Realme X7 series — Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen has a punch-hole on the left corner for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, Realme X7 Pro has an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ processor and the 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. The SoC also features 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

At the back, there is a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme X7 Pro price

Realme X7 Pro is priced at CNY 2,199 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, at CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and at CNY 3,199 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Dark Blue and Pearl White colours.

Realme X7 5G specifications and price

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, courtesy of the punch-hole cutout and narrow bezels. The phone gets powered by a Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Realme X7 has a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get a 32MP front camera.

The smartphone packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme X7 is priced at CNY 1,799 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Realme V3 5G specifications

Realme V3 specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP front camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The budget 5G smartphone has a triple-camera setup featuring a 13MP primary lens, coupled with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme V3 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme V3 price

Realme V3 is priced at CNY 999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1,399, and 8GB + 128GB variant priced at CNY 1,599 in China.