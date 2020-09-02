Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 launched in India: Check first impressions, price, specifications

Oppo F17 series has been launched in India. Under the Oppo F17 series, the company has launched two new smartphones — Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro. Oppo claims the Oppo F17 Pro is the “sleekest phone of 2020”.

What is Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro price in India?

Oppo F17 Pro price in India: The company has set the Oppo F17 Pro price at Rs 22,990, putting it against the likes of Poco X2 (Review), OnePlus Nord (Review), Redmi K20 Pro (Review), and other smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India.

The Oppo F17 Pro comes to India with a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. Oppo F17 Pro is available in three colour options — Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

Oppo F17 price in India: Price of both the variants of F17 will be revealed soon.

Oppo F17 comes in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 128GB. It comes in three colours — Navy Blue, Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Oppo F17 Pro specifications include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a dual punch-hole cutout. There will be a 16MP primary lens and a depth sensor for selfies.

Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.

The camera system on the back features a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor setup.

You get an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device.

Oppo F17 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 specs include a 6.44-inch sAMOLED FHD+ waterdrop notch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

In optics, Oppo F17 features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. You also get a 16MP front camera for selfies on the Oppo F17.

Like the Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.