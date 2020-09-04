Realme 7 Pro first impressions

The battle between the mid-range segment of smartphones under Rs 20,000 just got even more fierce with the Realme 7 series launch in India. Out of the two Realme 7 smartphones launched in India, the Realme 7 Pro features some quality specifications like 65W Super DART charging, 64MP quad-camera setup, and an AMOLED screen- all of that in a smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. We have been using the device for a few days and while we work on Realme 7 Pro review, here are our first impressions.

Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display that is vibrant and offers punchy colours. The Realme 6 Pro successor misses out on a high refresh rate LCD and instead comes with a 60Hz AMOLED screen. Software optimisation has been good thus offering a smooth user experience. The display also has a peak brightness of 600 nits, and in our limited with the Realme 7 Pro, we did not face any issues while consuming content in outdoor conditions.

To offer an immersive viewing experience, Realme 7 Pro comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent, courtesy of the thin side bezels and the circular cutout for the 32MP front camera.

The chin bezel on the Realme 7 Pro is considerably thicker than the sides but that's something that you find on most smartphones under Rs 20,000.

The use of an AMOLED screen permits the addition of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Realme 7 Pro. The fingerprint scanner was accurate and quick to detect and unlock the device. You also get the faster but less secure face unlock as an alternative.

Realme 7 Pro sports a dual "Mirror design" on the polycarbonate back of this Mirror Blue review unit provided to us by Realme. The rear panel is this unusual mix of matte texture and a shiny look. While the matte texture helps keep fingerprints at bay, the shiny coating throws different light effects when you look at the phone from different angles.

Under the hood, Realme 7 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. As we mentioned earlier, software optimisation is quite good on the Realme 7 Pro that runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. We did not face any issues while performing basic tasks like scrolling through the social feed or switching between apps. Our review unit came with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is more than enough to keep apps open in the background.

We played PUBG Mobile on the Realme 7 Pro before it was banned in India. The game loaded in HD graphics and High frame rate. In case you want Ultra frame rate, you can switch to Balanced graphics. In either case, the game did not lag at all and we did not notice any major stuttering either.

The USP of Realme 7 Pro is its 65W SuperDart fast charging support via a USB Type-C port sandwiched between the speaker grille and the 3.5mm headphone jack. In our limited time with the device, the 4,500 mAh battery charged completely within 36 minutes, which although was a couple of minutes slower than the claimed time but is blazing-fast charging speed nonetheless.

Realme 7 Pro sports four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The camera app UI on the Realme 7 Pro is quite simple and easy to use. You get different modes like Photo, Video, Night, Portrait, etc above the shutter button, whereas the AI Dazzle mode, 48MP mode and HDR option can be found above the viewfinder.

The main camera shoots colour accurate images and offers good amount of details. Dynamic range also is quite good. However, we did notice that the shadows are slightly underexposed and often lose out on details in some shots. Here is a sample image shot on the Realme 7 Pro.

We were quite impressed with the low-light and night mode performance of the Realme 7 Pro's camera. In night mode, the camera managed to get details in the shadows while not over-blowing the highlights. Here is a sample shot that compares the normal mode vs night mode on Realme 7 Pro. We will put the camera to test and include more samples in our Realme 7 Pro review.

For selfies, you get a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout. Realme smartphones are known to click excellent selfies and that is also applicable in Realme 7 Pro's case. The selfies are detailed and well-exposed. Turn off beauty mode and you will get close to real skin tone with minimum smoothing.