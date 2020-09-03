Asus ZenBook and VivoBook notebooks launched with 11th Gen Intel CPU and Iris Xe graphics

Asus recently confirmed a new lineup of laptops powered by Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors under its ZenBook and VivoBook series. The new lineup includes the ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363, ZenBook S (UX393), ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG), ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL), and ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535).

Additionally, the ZenBook Flip S (UX371) convertible laptop debuts as the first Asus laptop carrying the Intel Evo branding. Asus has also announced a couple of VivoBook notebooks with the new Tiger Lake CPUs, including the VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470), ASUS VivoBook S13/S14/S15, and VivoBook 14/15.

While Asus has confirmed the specs of its new lineup, details about pricing and availability are yet to be announced. However, you can expect the new models to drop soon, especially considering the increasing demand for notebooks.

ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu said, “ASUS is known for leading PC design and innovation. Year after year, ASUS is the first to provide new PCs with each new Intel generation. This year’s lineup of laptops creates new experiences for users by placing cutting-edge technology at their fingertips. By empowering users with the latest display, audio, software and network connection technology, ASUS delivers incredible innovations and changes the way users relate to their devices.”

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The ZenBook Flip S (UX371) is the first laptop with Intel’s Evo branding. The notebook features a 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge Pantone Validated colour-accurate touchscreen. The panel has a wide 100-percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black-certified.

The ZenBook Flip S can be configured with up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The CPU is paired with up to 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the notebook include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. Asus also claims that the battery can deliver up to 15 hours of use on a single charge.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

The ZenBook Flip 13 can be equipped with a sleek NanoEdge FHD OLED touchscreen that is fully compatible with the newly designed ASUS Pen. The notebook can also offer up to 14 hours of battery life with 65-watt charging. The Flip 13 is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD for storage.

ASUS ZenBook S (UX393)

The ASUS ZenBook S is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.4 SSD. The new ZenBook also comes with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The notebook also features a 3.3K (3300*2200) NanoEdge Pantone Validated touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The ZenBook S is 15.7mm thick and 1.35kg light.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL) & ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG)

Both notebooks can be configured with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs paired with integrated Xe or discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. The ZenBook 14 Ultralight, on the other hand, weighs less than a kilo, coming in at 980 grams. Both ZenBooks also sport four-sided frameless NanoEdge displays with ultra-slim bezels and 100-percent sRGB coverage.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 (UX564)

The ZenBook Flip 15 boasts a 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge touchscreen that is Pantone Validated. The Flip 15 can be configured with 11th Generation Intel Core processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

The VivoBook Flip 14, on the other hand, losses out of the dedicated graphics card, maxing out with the integrated Xe graphics. The notebook gets up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. The laptop also arrives with a strong assortment of I/O, including Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The other laptops in the lineup included the Asus ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), Asus VivoBook S13/S14/S15 (S333/S433/S533), and the VivoBook 14/15 (K413/K513/X413/X513). All these notebooks have been equipped with Intel’s latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with the Iris Xe graphics.