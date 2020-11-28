The Tech Weekender: 43 Chinese apps banned, Flipkart Black Friday Sale, Elon Musk becomes the second-richest man in the world

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending November 27 Pranav Hegde The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) November 24 issued an order blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India. The order was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. "This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," MEITY said. The list of 43 Chinese apps banned in India includes AliExpress, and Snack Video, which are quite popular on the App Stores. Click here to check the full list. Apple iPhone 12 series is one of the most expensive smartphone series launched in India, with the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a hefty Rs 1,49,900 price. However, Japanese teardown experts Fomalhaut Techno Solutions suggests that the iPhone 12 may not be that expensive to build. Fomalhaut Techno Solutions released their report on the bill of materials (BoM), in collaboration with Nikkei Asia, for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which provides a close approximation of the component costs of building the two phones. According to the report, the iPhone 12 BoM costs $373 (Roughly Rs 27,550), while the iPhone 12 Pro’s BoM is $406 (Roughly Rs 30,000). More details here. Flipkart’s Black Friday sale is underway, bringing big discounts to smartphones across different price range. The sale is bringing impressive discounts to smartphones from different brands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Apple, and Motorola, among other brands. Apart from the discounts, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions using SBI credit cards. Here are the best smartphone deals on Flipkart’s Black Friday sale. Google appears to be testing its new Task Mate app in India. According to a report, the search giant is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in India. The app will provide access to a variety of tasks posted by businesses from around the world. Task Mate allows users to “find tasks nearby”, “complete a task to begin earning”, and “cash out your earnings.” You can cash out earnings by registering an e-wallet account or with the in-app payment partner. The app is currently invite-only in India, and the tasks range from taking photos of nearby restaurants, conducting surveys, and verifying translations from English to Hindi. HMD Global launched a new budget smartphone around Rs 10,000 in India called the Nokia 2.4. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, a 13MP dual-camera setup, etc. Click here for our Nokia 2.4 first impressions. Twitter has announced that it will relaunch its account verification process in early 2021. The company has released a set of guidelines that will be used in determining whether the user is eligible to get verified on Twitter with a blue tick-mark. Twitter has also proposed the criteria to automatically remove verification from an account if, for example, it's inactive or if the profile is incomplete, as well as grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. More details here. Poco M3 launched earlier this week has been priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs 11,050). The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple-camera setup, and a 6,000 mAh battery. More details here. Tesla and SpaceX head, Elon Musk, 49, is now the second richest person in the world, surpassing Microsoft mogul Bill Gates – a mere week after Musk surpassed Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to take the third spot on November 18. More details here. First Published on Nov 28, 2020 04:57 pm