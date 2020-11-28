The Tech Weekender: 43 Chinese apps banned, Flipkart Black Friday Sale, Elon Musk becomes the second-richest man in the world

Twitter has announced that it will relaunch its account verification process in early 2021. The company has released a set of guidelines that will be used in determining whether the user is eligible to get verified on Twitter with a blue tick-mark. Twitter has also proposed the criteria to automatically remove verification from an account if, for example, it's inactive or if the profile is incomplete, as well as grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. More details here.