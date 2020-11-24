Govt bans 43 more apps in India; check full list here

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) November 24 issued an order blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India.

The order was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," MEITY said in a release.

The decision to ban these apps was based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

1. AliSuppliers Mobile App2. Alibaba Workbench3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living4. Alipay Cashier5. Lalamove India - Delivery App6. Drive with Lalamove India7. Snack Video8. CamCard - Business Card Reader9. CamCard - BCR (Western)10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles13. We Date-Dating App14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!15. Adore App16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online20. AsianDate: find Asian singles21. FlirtWish: chat with singles22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat23. Tubit: Live Streams24. We Work China25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network27. Cashier Wallet28. MangoTV29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP30. WeTV - TV version31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More32. WeTV Lite33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App34. Taobao Live35. DingTalk36. Identity V37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time38. BoxStar (Early Access)39. Heroes Evolved40. Happy Fish41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

43. Conquista Online II

The government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps on June 29 and another 118 apps on September 2 this year. “Earlier on 29th June, 2020 the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September, 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” Center's press release stated.

The list of apps that were blocked included popular Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit, Helo, Shein, Likee, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work, UC Browser among others.