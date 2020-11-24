Govt bans 43 more apps in India; check full list here

MEITY issues orders for blocking apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) November 24 issued an order blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India.
The order was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," MEITY said in a release.
The decision to ban these apps was based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.
1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
2. Alibaba Workbench
3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4. Alipay Cashier
5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
6. Drive with Lalamove India
7. Snack Video
8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13. We Date-Dating App
14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!
15. Adore App
16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23. Tubit: Live Streams
24. We Work China
25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
27. Cashier Wallet
28. MangoTV
29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP
30. WeTV - TV version
31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32. WeTV Lite
33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
34. Taobao Live
35. DingTalk
36. Identity V
37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38. BoxStar (Early Access)
39. Heroes Evolved
40. Happy Fish
41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！
42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
43. Conquista Online II
The government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps on June 29 and another 118 apps on September 2 this year. “Earlier on 29th June, 2020 the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September, 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” Center's press release stated.The list of apps that were blocked included popular Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit, Helo, Shein, Likee, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work, UC Browser among others.