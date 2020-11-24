PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Task Mate: Testing of app to earn money online starts in India

Google Task Mate will allow users to earn money by completing tasks

Moneycontrol News

Google appears to be testing its new Task Mate app in India. According to a report by 9to5Google, the search giant is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in India. The app will provide access to a variety of tasks posted by businesses from around the world.

As a part of an early access programme, Task Mate is reportedly available to a limited number of “select testers, through a referral code system. A Reddit post by a user suggests the service is already live in India.

The post says, “Google seems to be testing their new Task Mate app in India which pays you in Indian currency for completing tasks regarding Google app ecosystem (Currently invitation only)”.

Close

Task Mate allows users to “find tasks nearby”, “complete a task to begin earning”, and “cash out your earnings.” You can cash out earnings by registering an e-wallet account or with the in-app payment partner.

related news

The app is currently invite-only in India, and the tasks range from taking photos of nearby restaurants, conducting surveys, and verifying translations from English to Hindi. There are “field” and “sitting” tasks; the latter can be done at home. The report suggests that the tasks themselves are considered simple by Google and from “businesses around the world.”

google

The app is currently invite-only in India, and the tasks range from taking photos of a nearby restaurant, record spoken sentences, transcribe sentences, ask survey questions, and verify translations from English to Hindi. Task Mate is currently only in Beta, while Google is yet to confirm it.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Google

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.