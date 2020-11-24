Google Task Mate: Testing of app to earn money online starts in India

Google appears to be testing its new Task Mate app in India. According to a report by 9to5Google, the search giant is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in India. The app will provide access to a variety of tasks posted by businesses from around the world.

As a part of an early access programme, Task Mate is reportedly available to a limited number of “select testers, through a referral code system. A Reddit post by a user suggests the service is already live in India.

The post says, “Google seems to be testing their new Task Mate app in India which pays you in Indian currency for completing tasks regarding Google app ecosystem (Currently invitation only)”.

Task Mate allows users to “find tasks nearby”, “complete a task to begin earning”, and “cash out your earnings.” You can cash out earnings by registering an e-wallet account or with the in-app payment partner.

The app is currently invite-only in India, and the tasks range from taking photos of nearby restaurants, conducting surveys, and verifying translations from English to Hindi. There are “field” and “sitting” tasks; the latter can be done at home. The report suggests that the tasks themselves are considered simple by Google and from “businesses around the world.”

