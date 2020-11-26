Nokia 2.4 First Impressions: Best budget smartphone in India?

Is Nokia 2.4 the best budget smartphone in India? While we work on the Nokia 2.4 review, here are our first impressions. Pranav Hegde Nokia 2.4 launched in India is the company's latest offering in the budget segment. The smartphone, which has been priced at Rs 10,399, joins the heavily-crowded segment which includes the likes of Redmi Note 9 Prime, Realme C15. etc. Is the Nokia 2.4 the best budget smartphone? We have used the smartphone for a brief time and while we work on our Nokia 2.4 review, here are our first impressions. Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is bright for viewing content indoors. For outdoors, the screen feels dull and we had to push the brightness levels to the limit for it to be reasonably bright. The display's colour temperature leans on the cooler side, which can be adjusted in the Display settings. The smartphone's display is surrounded by thin bezels, except the chin, which is reasonably thick with the Nokia branding on it. The rear panel is made up of plastic and comes with a textured surface for a better grip and in-hand feel. We really liked the gradient shade of our Nokia 2.4 review unit, which comes in a Charcoal Grey colour. The rear panel sports a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup with LED Flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Nokia 2.4 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. There is a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera app's UI is quite simple and easy to navigate. Below the viewfinder is a row of various modes like Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, etc. At the top is another row for various camera settings like Timer, Google Lens, Flash, etc. We did not notice any shutter lag during our brief time with the Nokia 2.4. Here is a sample image shot using the 13MP main camera. Colours are neutral and close to real. However, do not expect a lot of detail near the edges or when you pinch to zoom in. Our Nokia 2.4 review will include more image samples shot using the rear camera. For selfies, Nokia 2.4 comes with a 5MP f/2.4 front camera that clicks good selfies. There is a slight amount of skin softening despite the beauty mode being off by default. The device gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The performance unit can handle basic tasks but do not expect a smooth performance when playing games. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Software is something that could attract some to buy the Nokia 2.4. The device runs on stock Android 10 out of the box. The only third-party app that came pre-installed was the Netflix app, something that we don't mind as we do use the video streaming service. We did notice slight stuttering while switching between apps which perhaps can be easily fixed via a software update. Nokia 2.4 is Android 11-ready and is guaranteed to get two years of software upgrade under the Android One program. For biometrics, Nokia 2.4 comes with face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The AI face unlock feature isn't the fastest, and in the year where masks cover our faces, we would rather use the relatively-faster fingerprint scanner. Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer two days worth of juice on a single charge. We will test the battery life claim in our full Nokia 2.4 review. The company has packed a 5W charging adapter inside the box, which is awfully slow for 2020 standards. Also, it charges via a micro USB cable and for the price, a Type-C port would have been a better deal. The bottom edge also houses the decently-loud single speaker and a mic. The top edge houses the 3.5mm headphone jack. You do not get wired earphones in the retail box. With a price tag of Rs 10,399, Nokia 2.4 competes against the likes of Redmi Note 9, Realme C15, Poco M2, and a bunch of other smartphones priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. So does the Nokia 2.4 get close to the competition in terms of performance? The hardware might not say so but what matters is the real-world performance. Stay tuned for our Nokia 2.4 review coming up soon on our website. First Published on Nov 26, 2020 12:30 pm