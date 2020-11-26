Nokia 2.4 First Impressions: Best budget smartphone in India?

Software is something that could attract some to buy the Nokia 2.4. The device runs on stock Android 10 out of the box. The only third-party app that came pre-installed was the Netflix app, something that we don't mind as we do use the video streaming service. We did notice slight stuttering while switching between apps which perhaps can be easily fixed via a software update. Nokia 2.4 is Android 11-ready and is guaranteed to get two years of software upgrade under the Android One program.