Poco M3 launched with 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 SoC, triple-camera setup: Check price and specifications

Poco just dropped a new phone under its M series. The Poco M3 is a budget handset that aims to deliver excellent value to the consumer. The Poco M3 was unveiled at an event, following the Poco M2 and M2 Pro.

Poco M3 Price

The Poco M3’s price is set at $149 (Roughly Rs 11,050) for the base 4GB/64GB model, although you can double the storage for $169 (Roughly Rs 12,550). As part of an introductory offer, both Poco M3 models will get a $ 20 discount. The Poco M3 will go on sale on Black Friday, November 27. Xiaomi is yet to confirm if the device will launch in India.

Poco M3 Specs

The Poco M3 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The M3 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3.

The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and arrived in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.