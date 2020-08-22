Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India as of August 2020

In no particular order, here are our picks for the best smartphone under Rs 10,000. Moneycontrol News The budget segment is perhaps one of the most competitive segments in India's smartphone market, particularly under Rs 10,000. While the GST hike has pushed many players in the higher category, there are many choices available for consumers to pick as the best smartphone under Rs 10,000. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (Rs 9,999) | Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD with a water-drop notch at the top for the 8MP front camera. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 features a 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup and gets powered by a 12nm-based MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor. Other Redmi 9 Prime specifications include a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Read our Redmi 9 Prime first impressions or our Redmi 9 Prime full review for more details. Realme Narzo 10A (Rs 8,499) | One of Realme's multiple budget smartphone offerings, the Narzo 10A is definitely among our picks for the best smartphones under Rs 10,000. Key specifications of Realme Narzo 10A include a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, and a 12MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup. The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. Read our detailed Realme Narzo 10A review for more. Realme C12 (Rs 8,999) | Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging. On the back, Realme C12 opts for a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary shooter and two 2 MP auxiliary cameras. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the device. Check our Realme C12 first impressions here. Infinix Smart 4 Plus (Rs 7,999): Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. It sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display and packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery. For optics, the Smart 4 Plus features 13-megapixel AI dual rear cameras on the back with a triple LED flash. The panel’s waterdrop notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Check our Infinix Smart 4 Plus review here. Realme C3 (Rs 7,999) | Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display panel with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a 2.0GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Realme C3 has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. On the back, there is a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Read our Realme C3 review to know how the camera and processor perform overall. Samsung Galaxy M01 (Rs 8,499) | Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, a dual-rear camera setup for the 13MP + 2MP sensors. It gets powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC and packs a 4,000 mAh battery. Galaxy M01 runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. First Published on Aug 22, 2020 10:01 am