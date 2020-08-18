Realme C12 first impressions: Best smartphone under Rs 10,000 with big battery?

While we work on our Realme C12 review, here are our quick first impressions of the new budget smartphone in India. Pranav Hegde Realme has launched a new budget smartphone, the Realme C12, in India. The new C series smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. We have been using the smartphone for a couple of days and while we work on our Realme C12 review, here are our first impressions. Realme C12, being an entry-level smartphone features a polycarbonate back. To help differentiate it from other smartphones in the segment, Realme has opted for what it calls a Geometric Gradient design. The trapezoid lines divide the rear panel into three areas with different shades of Blue, which Realme calls the ‘Power Blue’ colour variant. A matte finish to top it helps keep fingerprints at bay. The smartphone does feel heavy at 209 grams and is 9.8mm thick with the battery taking the majority of the room. There’s also a new square-shaped camera module on the back housing three sensors and the LED flash. You get a 13MP primary lens coupled with a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera performance is pretty good for the price. Colours are close to real but the software tends to boost up the greens. Dynamic range, however, is below average but that’s typical for most smartphones in its price range. Our Realme C12 review will have more details about the camera performance. Here is another image shot using the 13MP main camera on Realme C12. Realme C12 also gets a dedicated Night mode. Here's a sample shot. At the front, Realme C12 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. Realme has tried to keep the bezels narrow on the sides but the chin bezel is considerably thick. Realme claims the Realme C12 has an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. Realme C12’s display has a tiny water-drop notch for the 5MP front camera. When the beauty mode is disabled, the skin colours and smoothness are close to accurate but the software tends to oversharpen the image a bit. Portrait mode works fine too but edge detection is a hit or miss in some cases. The USP of Realme C12 is its big battery. The budget smartphone packs a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery which theoretically, could last easily for a couple of days. The company claims this beefy battery can offer juice for up to 10 hours for PUBG gameplay or 46.04 hours of talk-time. To keep the costs down, Realme C12 comes with a 10W charging brick. You can expect the smartphone to take nearly three hours to charge the 6,000 mAh battery completely. Realme C12 gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The G-series is focused on gaming more than the CPU. Apart from an occasional stutter, Realme C12 did not give any issue while switching between apps or performing daily tasks. While playing PUBG on the max settings — HD graphics and Medium frame rate — we experienced lag and switched to Smooth graphics and Low frame rate. We will test the smartphone’s performance capabilities extensively in our Realme C12 review. Realme C12 also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back. The scanner is quick to detect and unlock the smartphone. As an alternative, you also get face unlock. Realme C12 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with some bloatware apps, most of which are from Realme’s own stable. In case you are wondering, there were no banned apps installed in our Realme C12 review unit. To sum up our Realme C12 first impressions, we believe the budget smartphone is for users who want extended battery life and a decent display for consuming content. The camera is decent in well-lit conditions too. While the processor can handle daily tasks, gamers can look for something else. We are working on the full Realme C12 review which would be up soon on our website. First Published on Aug 18, 2020 02:00 pm