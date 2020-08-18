Realme C12 first impressions: Best smartphone under Rs 10,000 with big battery?

Realme C12, being an entry-level smartphone features a polycarbonate back. To help differentiate it from other smartphones in the segment, Realme has opted for what it calls a Geometric Gradient design. The trapezoid lines divide the rear panel into three areas with different shades of Blue, which Realme calls the ‘Power Blue’ colour variant. A matte finish to top it helps keep fingerprints at bay. The smartphone does feel heavy at 209 grams and is 9.8mm thick with the battery taking the majority of the room.