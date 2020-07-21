App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Smart 4 Plus launched with massive 6,000 mAh battery and 6.82-inch display

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999 in India and is available in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infinix just dropped a new smartphone in India for budget-conscious customers. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is an entry-level smartphone with a massive display and battery. The phone features a number of firsts for the sub-8K segment in India.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Price in India

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999 in India and is available in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on July 28 at 12.00 pm.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Specs

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM.  It comes with a 3-in-1 slot to accommodate two SIMs and one microSD card, which can expand storage by up to 256GB.

The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery that Infinix claims can deliver 31 days of standby time, up to 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 38 hours of 4G talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing and 13 hours of gaming.

The Smart 4 Plus sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90.5 perecent screen-to-body ratio and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel’s waterdrop notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. For optics, the Smart 4 Plus features 13-megapixel AI dual rear cameras on the back with a triple LED flash.

The device runs on Android with the XOS 6.2 skin. It also features a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus boasts a gem-cut texture and is available in three colour options – Ocean Wave, Violet and Midnight Black. The phone also features DTS Surround Sound in four modes for maximum engagement.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Infinix #smartphones

