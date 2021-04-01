In Pics| March 2021 auto sales: Companies that clocked most sales

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker, recorded a 92 percent increase in domestic sales during March to 146,203 units as against 76,240 units sold in March last year. Its export volumes grew by 146 percent to 11,597 units during the same month. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second biggest carmaker, clocked a 100 percent increase in domestic sales during March to 52,600 units as against 26,300 units sold in the same month last year. Its exports grew by 101 percent to 12,021 units during the same month. (Image: Hyundai)

Tata Motors, India’s third biggest carmaker, recorded a 422 percent increase in domestic sales in March to 29,654 units as compared to 5,676 units sold in March last year. This is the highest-ever sales in a month for the company in nine years. A total of 705 Nexon EVs were also sold in March (Image: Tata Motors)

Korean brand Kia Motors logged a 123 percent growth in volumes to 19,100 units in March as against 8,583 units clocked in the same month last year. (Image: Kia)

Mahindra & Mahindra, the SUV specialist, closed March with a rise of 435 percent in domestic volumes. The company sold 16,643 units during the month as against 3,111 units sold in March last year. M&M said it has a strong pipeline of bookings for the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300 and Thar. (Image: M&M)

Toyota Kirloskar Motors posted a 114 percent increase in March sales to 15,001 units as against 7,023 units sold in March last year. March also brought about the best monthly sales for the company since 2013. (Image: Toyota)

French car brand Renault posted a 278 percent growth in March volumes to 12,356 units as against 3,269 units sold in February of last year. The company had started deliveries of the its latest model Kiger to customers in March. (Image: Renault)

Ford Motor India clocked 7,746 units sales in March, a growth of 120 percent as against 3,519 units clocked in the same month last year. (Image: Ford)

Honda Cars India recorded a 92 percent growth in March volumes to 7,103 units as against 3,697 units sold in the same month last year. Honda’s production in March was impacted due to a shortage of semiconductors. (Image: Honda)

SAIC-owned MG Motor reported its highest-ever monthly retail sales at 5,528 units in March, growing 264 percent as against sales of 1,518 units achieved in March of last year. This is the highest-ever monthly sale for MG Motor India. (Image: MG Motor India)