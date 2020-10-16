As Indian cinemas reopen after seven months of shutdown, theatres struggled to lure public on the first day

However, on the first-day of resuming operations, movie theatres struggled to lure the public back. Many ran shows for small audiences. Moneycontrol News An employee welcomes COVID-19 warriors and their families as cinemas reopen with a special screening for them at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, October 15. (Image: AP) On the first day of reopening, movie-goers were greeted with empty auditoriums, old movies, and limited food and beverage options. The return to movie theatres came when India is registering the highest number of daily cases globally. (Image: AP) An employee checks the temperature of COVID-19 warriors and their families arriving as cinemas reopen with a special screening for them at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, October 15. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory. (Image: AP) Despite the go-ahead from the central government to resume operations, not all theatres have reopened with much crowd is not flocking in yet. However, on the first day of resuming operations, movie theatres struggled to lure the public back. Many ran shows for small audiences. (Image: AP) PVR cinemas employees wearing face shields and a mask stands at the food counter as movie theaters reopen in New Delhi, October 15. (Image: AP) People watch an Indian Bollywood movie as cinemas reopen with a special screening for COVID- 19 warriors and their families at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, October 15. To maintain social distancing, minimizing the virus spread, cinemas have separated seats, staggered showtimes, and are encouraging digital payments. (Image: AP) People carry cold drinks and popcorn as they arrive to watch an Indian Bollywood movie as cinemas reopen with a special screening for COVID- 19 warriors and their families at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, October 15. (Image: AP) An employee of PVR theaters sanitizes the food counter at the reopening of cinemas in New Delhi, October 15. (Image: AP) A girl watches an Indian Bollywood movie as cinemas reopen with a special screening for COVID- 19 warriors and their families at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, October 15. (Image: AP) An employee of the PVR cinemas with a face shield and a mask stands at the entrance to welcome people in New Delhi, October 15. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 16, 2020 04:32 pm