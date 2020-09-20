172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|environment|check-out-these-8-global-corporate-offenders-who-contribute-the-most-to-plastic-packaging-production-and-pollution-5862421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check out these 8 global corporate offenders who contribute the most to plastic packaging production and pollution

The report states that the companies involved are actively taking steps to obstruct and undermine legislative solutions aimed at tackling an unprecedented global plastic waste crisis.

Moneycontrol News
The Changing Markets Foundation has released ‘Talking Trash: The Corporate Playbook of False Solution’ report on the world’s worst plastic waste offenders. The report states that the companies involved are actively taking steps to obstruct and undermine legislative solutions aimed at tackling an unprecedented global plastic waste crisis. The Foundation is on a mission to expose irresponsible corporate practices and drive change towards a more sustainable economy. The report focused on companies who actually took the step of announcing the amount of plastic they produce. Let’s take a look at the world’s worst offenders for plastic pollution who are producing metric tonnes of plastic packaging annually as of 2020. (Image: Reuters)

The Changing Markets Foundation has released 'Talking Trash: The Corporate Playbook of False Solution' report on the world's worst plastic waste offenders. The report states that the companies involved are actively taking steps to obstruct and undermine legislative solutions aimed at tackling an unprecedented global plastic waste crisis. The Foundation is on a mission to expose irresponsible corporate practices and drive change towards a more sustainable economy. The report focused on companies who actually took the step of announcing the amount of plastic they produce. Let's take a look at the world's worst offenders for plastic pollution who are producing metric tonnes of plastic packaging annually as of 2020.

Coca Cola | Country: United States of America | Plastic packaging produced annually: 29,00,000 metric tonnes (Image: Reuters)

Pepsico | Country: United States of America | Plastic packaging produced annually: 23,00,000 metric tonnes (Image: PTI)

Nestle | Country: Switzerland | Plastic packaging produced annually: 17,00,000 metric tonnes (Image: Reuters)

Danone | Country: France | Plastic packaging produced annually: 8,20,000 metric tonnes (Image: Reuters)

P&G | Country: Unites States of America | Plastic packaging produced annually: 7,14,000 metric tonnes (Image: P&G)

Unilever | Country: United Kingdom and Netherland | Plastic packaging produced annually: 7,00,000 metric tonnes (Image: unilever.com)

Colgate-Palmolive | Country: United States of America | Plastic packaging produced annually: 2,87,008 (Image: Reuters)

MARS | Country: United States of America | Plastic packaging produced annually: 1,84,000

First Published on Sep 20, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #plastic packaging produced #plastic pollution #plastic waste offenders #Slideshow #World News

