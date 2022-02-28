These sector and thematic mutual funds delivered up to 280% over the last two years

Sector and thematic funds make money when the sector or the theme they bet on do well. Many sectors across the equity market spectrum were poised for healthy prospects post the outbreak of the pandemic and turned attractive for fund managers taking long positions. Mutual funds that invested in those sectors benefited. Here are the top 10 sector and thematic mutual funds that delivered up to 280 percent (in absolute term) over the last two years (since the March 2020 lows). Source: ACEMF. Portfolio value as of January 31, 2022.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 278 percent. Apart from the domestic technology stocks, ICICI Pru Technology Fund has allocated around 10 percent into the big tech giants in the US including Facebook and Microsoft Corp. It has helped spice up the overall return.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 278 percent. With 258 percent ratio, Quant Infrastructure Fund has been the highest among the peers on churning. Currently, the scheme bets on the sub-sectors such as Banks, Construction Project, Transportation and Non - Ferrous Metals.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 267%. ICICI Pru Commodities Fund has demonstrated commendable performance since its launch on October 2019. The fund managers of the scheme have identified the bottom cycle of the commodity and allocated accordingly. Its major allocation has been into the sectors including Ferrous Metals, Non - Ferrous Metals and Cement.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 230%. Around five percent allocation to US tech stocks and relatively higher exposure to mid and smallcap domestic stocks (around 25%) have helped the scheme to put-up a good show.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 225%. Apart from the 79% exposure in software, Tata Digital India has diversified its allocation to other related sectors include Telecom – Services, Industrial Capital Goods and Transportation.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 188%. SBI Technology Opp Fund has allocated one fifth of the assets to the overseas equities including Alphabet Inc A, Microsoft Corp and NetFlix Inc. It also benefitted from the Midcap IT space wherein it allocated to 20-25 percent over the last one year.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 172%. Better performance of the SBI Magnum Comma was mainly driven by the turnaround in the metal cycle where the scheme allocated to majorly in Cement and Non - Ferrous Metals sectors.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 171%. One fourth of allocation into international Energy ETFs helped to deliver better return among the infrastructure funds.

2-year return (point-to-point) since March 2020 lows (as of February 23, 2022): 166%. Bet on the selective commodity and pharma stocks helped to deliver better return.