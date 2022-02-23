Six credit cards that can be used to reduce your grocery bills

Grocery shopping is an unavoidable . However, you can save a lot of money if you use the right credit card to pay your grocery bills. There are some grocery credit cards that can help you save a considerable amount on online or offline grocery purchases by offering cashbacks, rewards and direct discounts with select brands such as Grofers (Now Blinkit) and Bigbasket. To help you find your perfect companion, Paisabazaar has researched and identified the best credit cards for grocery shopping available in the market.

Image source: ICICI Bank | Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon for PRIME members, 3 percent cashback on Amazon for non-PRIME Members, 2 percent cashback on payments to 100+ partner merchants on Amazon Pay and 1 percent cashback on other transactions. This is a lifetime free credit card.

Image source: Axis Bank | Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback while shopping on Flipkart and Myntra, 4 percent cashback on Cleartrip, Cure.fit, PVR, Swiggy, Uber, etc. and 1.5 percent cashback on all other categories. Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets 4 domestic lounge access, up to 20 percent off at partner restaurants in India. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.

Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card offers 10 percent off at grofers (now Blinkit) and Zomato for five transactions in a month. While shopping on Myntra cardholder gets 20 percent off once in a month, 20 percent discount while booking domestic flight tickets and 10 percent discount while booking international flight tickets upto Rs 10,000 on Yatra once in a quarter. It also offers 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings at Yatra up to Rs 4,000 for one transaction per quarter and other benefits. The annual fee is Rs 588 on this credit card.

Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered Manhattan Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback at Supermarkets and flat Rs 150 instant discount at BigBasket on minimum spends of Rs 2,000. It offers 3x rewards on all other expenses. The annual fee is Rs 999 on this credit card.

Image Source: SBI Card | SBI Card Prime offers e-gift voucher worth Rs 3,000 on joining. It offers 10 reward points per Rs 100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies. It offers complimentary airport lounge access: 8 in India and four overseas. The renewal fees are waived off on spending Rs 3 lakh annually. The annual fee is Rs 2,999 on this card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Bank Select Credit Card offers 20 per cent off up to Rs 500 per month on minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 on BigBasket and 40 per cent off up to Rs 200 on Swiggy (valid twice per month on a minimum transaction of Rs 400). It also offers amazon voucher worth Rs 2,000 on making the first card transaction within 90 days, 2x reward points per Rs 200 spent on retail shopping, 20 per cent off on partner restaurants in India. It offers complimentary priority pass membership with six international lounge visits each year. The annual fee is Rs 3,000 on this card.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend in multiple categories while shopping for groceries. Avoid overspending to earn bonus rewards point and to waive off annual renewal fees. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.