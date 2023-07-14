English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index rebalancing: 11 new mid-cap stocks that entered the index

    These midcap stocks scored relatively high momentum score as they have outperformed the peers in Nifty 200 basket over the last one year. To reduce the risk levels that come with momentum strategy, some fund houses have launched momentum index funds

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    July 14, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST
    Momentum strategy aims to make money by buying securities when they are rising and selling them when prices start to decline. Mutual funds too offer schemes that picks stocks purely based on the momentum strategy. Currently, there are 12 schemes follow the momentum strategy of which 11 are passively managed. Within these, eight schemes track Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index (NM30) as benchmark. The index constitutes 30 stocks that are selected from Nifty 200 basket based on the momentum score calculated from their recent 6-month and 12-month price returns adjusted for volatility. In its latest semi-annual rebalancing exercise in June 2023, NSE replaced 16 stocks of which 11 are midcap stocks. Here are the newly added midcap stocks in the basket of NM30 during June 2023. Source: ACEMF. Value as of June 30, 2023.
    1/12
    Momentum strategy aims to make money by buying securities when they are rising and selling them when prices start to decline. Mutual funds too offer schemes that picks stocks purely based on the momentum strategy. Currently, there are 12 schemes follow the momentum strategy of which 11 are passively managed. Within these, eight schemes track Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index (NM30) as benchmark. The index constitutes 30 stocks that are selected from Nifty 200 basket based on the momentum score calculated from their recent 6-month and 12-month price returns adjusted for volatility. In its latest semi-annual rebalancing exercise in June 2023, NSE replaced 16 stocks of which 11 are midcap stocks. Here are the newly added midcap stocks in the basket of NM30 during June 2023. Source: ACEMF. Value as of June 30, 2023.
    Apollo Tyres Sector: Auto Components No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 40
    2/12
    Apollo Tyres
    Sector: Auto Components
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 40
    Astral Sector: Industrial Products No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 69
    3/12
    Astral
    Sector: Industrial Products
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 69
    4/12
    Aurobindo Pharma
    Sector: Pharmaceuticals
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 49

    Also read: Smallcaps today, multibaggers tomorrow: Unique stocks that make it to MF hotlists
    Dalmia Bharat Sector: Cements No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 61
    5/12
    Dalmia Bharat
    Sector: Cements
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 61
    6/12
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Sector: Finance
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 80

    Also read: How has Nippon India Small Cap fund compensated risks with handsome returns?
    Polycab India Sector: Industrial Products No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 75
    7/12
    Polycab India
    Sector: Industrial Products
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 75
    8/12
    Power Finance Corporation
    Sector: Finance
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 74

    Also see: 13 midcap stocks that are most shunned by active mutual fund managers
    REC Sector: Finance No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 38
    9/12
    REC
    Sector: Finance
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 38
    10/12
    Syngene International
    Sector: Healthcare Services
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 62

    Also read: Smallcap MFs outshine: Top schemes surge up to 12 times in 10 years
    The Ramco Cements Sector: Cement No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 52
    11/12
    The Ramco Cements
    Sector: Cement
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 52
    12/12
    Zydus Lifesciences
    Sector: Pharmaceuticals
    No. of actively managed MF stocks that hold the stock: 68

    Also read: Favorite microcap stocks of active MFs, PMSes & AIFs
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: ##personalfinance #investing #midcap stocks #Momentum stocks #Mutual Funds
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 07:01 am