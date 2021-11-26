MARKET NEWS

English
Infrastructure mutual funds zoom on economic recovery: Here are their top 10 stocks

If India continues on its path of economic recovery post-COVID, funds in this category would do well

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
November 26, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Int
Infrastructure funds have given 67 percent returns so far this year. This is far more than what diversified funds have delivered, which is 42 percent year-to-date. The calendar year has been good for infrastructure funds as many companies have seen a notable recovery, thanks to the government’s push on infrastructure reforms and easing of supply chain disruptions. Fund managers say that if India continues on its path of economic recovery post-COVID, this market segment would do well. Here are the top 10 popular stocks among the 21 infrastructure-focused funds. Portfolio data is as of October 31, 2021.
LnT
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 21 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 1,166. Schemes that had maximum allocation to the stock of L&T as of October 2021 include Nippon India ETF Infra BeES, SBI Infrastructure, Nippon India Power & Infra, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure and IDFC Infrastructure Fund.
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 18 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 698. Schemes such as Nippon India ETF Infra BeES, UTI Infrastructure, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure, SBI Infrastructure and LIC MF Infra fund had significant exposure to the stock of this telecom company.
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 18 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 698. Schemes such as Nippon India ETF Infra BeES, UTI Infrastructure, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure, SBI Infrastructure and LIC MF Infra fund had significant exposure to the stock of this telecom company.
ut
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 17 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 527. The subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group was a preferred bet for 17 infra focused funds as of October 2021. Schemes such as IDFC Infrastructure, Taurus Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund allocated significant weight to the stock in their respective portfolios.
reliance industries
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 15 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 423. Nippon India ETF Infra BeES, Sundaram Infra Advantage, Taurus Infrastructure, Nippon India Power & Infra and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform Fund were few of the schemes held significant exposure to the stock of Reliance Industries.
Contain
Total number of funds that hold the stock of Container Corporation Of India: 14 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 182. Stock of this state run company was held by Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, Invesco India Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra, Quant Infrastructure and IDFC Infrastructure Fund.
NTPC
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 14 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 483. Schemes such as ICICI Prudential Infrastructure, HSBC Infra Equity, HDFC Infrastructure, Nippon India Power & Infra and Franklin Build India Fund held notable exposure to the stock of NTPC.
Honeywell
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 11 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 168. Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, Canara Rob Infrastructure, BOI AXA Mfg & Infra, Invesco India Infrastructure and L&T Infrastructure Fund had notable exposure to the stock of the Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Ada
Total number of funds that hold the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: 10 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 213. Stock of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was held by schemes such as Quant Infrastructure, UTI Infrastructure, Nippon India Power & Infra, IDFC Infrastructure and Nippon India ETF Infra BeES.
BPCL
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 10 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 183. Schemes such as Sundaram Infra Advantage, Franklin Build India, SBI Infrastructure, HSBC Infra Equity and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund held significant exposure to the stock.
knr
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 10 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 152. Schemes that allocated to maximum exposure to the stock including Canara Rob Infrastructure, Tata Infrastructure, HSBC Infra Equity, LIC MF Infra and Invesco India Infrastructure Fund.
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Tags: #infrastructure #infrastructure mutual funds #infrastructure stocks #investing #Mutual Funds #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Nov 26, 2021 09:28 am

