Going on holiday shopping? Here are five credit cards that offer the best discounts and cashbacks

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while shopping around Christmas and Year End offers. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.

To shortlist the top five shopping credit cards, Paisabazaar identified all the banks offering the shopping and cashback scheme on credit cards. Then compared the cards and checked the value proposition that it holds for the customers depending on the cashback offers they have across categories. Then choose the cards extending best offers to the customers. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of December 7, 2021. The shopping credit cards are arranged according to the least annual fees.