Going on holiday shopping? Here are five credit cards that offer the best discounts and cashbacks

While shopping for Christmas or New Year's eve, spend smartly and responsibly.

Hiral Thanawala
December 09, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
Shopping can be a guilt-free experience if you have the right credit card. You can shop and save on every online or offline purchase. However, there are many credit cards available in the market, and finding the best one can be a little tricky. If you wonder which would be the most suitable option for you, here is a curated list of the best shopping credit cards from Paisabazaar that will help you find your perfect shopping companion.
Image Source: ICICI Bank | Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback while shopping on Amazon for PRIME members, 3 percent cashback on Amazon for non-PRIME Members, 2 percent cashback on 100-plus Amazon partner merchants and 1 percent cashback on other transactions. This is a lifetime free credit card.
Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Bank Ace Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback while shopping on BigBasket and Grofers, 4 percent on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola, 2 percent flat cashback on all other spends. It also offers 5 percent cashback on Google Pay recharges and bill payments. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.
Image Source: SBI Card | SBI SimplyCLICK credit card offers Amazon gift card worth Rs 500 on joining, 10X rewards with partners, including Amazon, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, Lenskart, etc., 5X rewards on all online spends and 1% fuel surcharge waiver. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.
Image Source: Axis Bank | Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback while shopping on Flipkart and Myntra, 4 percent cashback on Cleartrip, Cure.fit, PVR, Swiggy, Uber, etc. and 1.5 percent cashback on all other categories. It also offers Flipkart voucher worth Rs 500 on first Flipkart purchase and 15 percent cashback (up to Rs 500) on first Myntra purchase. The preferred partner for cashback may change from time to time. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.
Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Millenia Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback while shopping on Amazon and Flipkart, 5 percent cashback on Flight & Hotel bookings via PayZapp and SmartBuy, 1 percent cashback on offline spends and wallet reload. The annual fee is Rs 1,000 on this credit card.
Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while shopping around Christmas and Year End offers. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.
To shortlist the top five shopping credit cards, Paisabazaar identified all the banks offering the shopping and cashback scheme on credit cards. Then compared the cards and checked the value proposition that it holds for the customers depending on the cashback offers they have across categories. Then choose the cards extending best offers to the customers. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of December 7, 2021. The shopping credit cards are arranged according to the least annual fees.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
first published: Dec 9, 2021 10:55 am

