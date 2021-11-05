MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

Five private banks that offer up to 7% interest on 3-year FDs for senior citizens

Smaller private banks top the FD interest rate charts

Hiral Thanawala
November 05, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Investing in fixed deposits is popular among senior citizens as it offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at a 4 percent low for over a year now, most banks have reduced interest rates on FDs. Despite falling interest rates, smaller private offer interest rates of up to 7 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens.
Investing in fixed deposits is popular among senior citizens as it offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at a 4 percent low for over a year now, most banks have reduced interest rates on FDs. Despite falling interest rates, smaller private offer interest rates of up to 7 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens.
Yes Bank offers 7 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years.
Yes Bank offers 7 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years.
RBL Bank offers 6.80 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years.
RBL Bank offers 6.80 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years.
IndusInd Bank offers 6.50 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
IndusInd Bank offers 6.50 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
DCB Bank offers 6.45 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
DCB Bank offers 6.45 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
IDFC First Bank offers 6.25 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.20 lakh in three years.
IDFC First Bank offers 6.25 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.20 lakh in three years.
The smaller private banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The smaller private banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The data on FDs is as of 27 October 2021, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are for senior citizens of 60-80 years of age (deposit amount below Rs 1 crore). All listed (BSE) public sector banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
The data on FDs is as of 27 October 2021, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are for senior citizens of 60-80 years of age (deposit amount below Rs 1 crore). All listed (BSE) public sector banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #fixed deposits #senior citizens #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Nov 5, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.