Five fuel credit cards that offer the best cashbacks and reward points

The rising cost of fuel is denting the pocket of almost everyone. In such a scenario, saving some money on fuel transactions is something that would make people rejoice. To help you do the same, Paisabazaar has listed the five best credit cards that offer huge savings on fuel transactions as cashback, free fuel, accelerated reward points, etc. along with other card benefits.

Image Source: SBI Card | BPCL SBI Credit Card offers 3.25 percent as reward points and 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions up to Rs 4,000. This card also offers 5X reward points on every Rs 100 spent at groceries, departmental stores, movies and dining. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.

Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Bharat Cashback Credit Card offers 5 per cent monthly cashback on fuel expenses and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. It also offers 5 per cent monthly cashback on grocery spending, 5 percent monthly cashback on booking tickets through IRCTC, etc. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Indian Oil Axis Bank Credit Card offers 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver, 20 reward points per Rs 100 spent at Indian Oil petrol pumps, 5 reward points on spending Rs 100 on shopping, etc. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card. This annual fee gets waived if you spend Rs 50,000 and above annually.

Image Source: SBI Card | BPCL SBI Credit Card Octane offers 7.25 per cent value back on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps, 6.25 percent as reward points and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions (up to Rs 4000), 25 reward points on every Rs 100 spent at BPCL Fuel, Lubricants and Bharat Gas. This card also offers 10X reward points on every Rs 100 spent at dining, departmental stores, grocery and movies. The annual fee is Rs 1,499 on this credit card.

Image Source: Citibank | Indian Oil Citibank Platinum offers 4 turbo points on spending Rs 150 at Indian oil petrol pumps and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. It also offers 2 turbo points on spending Rs 150 on groceries and supermarkets, 1 turbo point on spending Rs 150 on other spends. 1 turbo point is equal to Re 1 free fuel. The annual fee is communicated at the time of application.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behavior. It is critical that you use your fuel credit cards smartly and responsibly. Since, credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to over-spend. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28-49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.