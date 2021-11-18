MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

Five fuel credit cards that offer the best cashbacks and reward points

Use your fuel credit cards smartly and responsibly. Do not overspend.

Hiral Thanawala
November 18, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
The rising cost of fuel is denting the pocket of almost everyone. In such a scenario, saving some money on fuel transactions is something that would make people rejoice. To help you do the same, Paisabazaar has listed the five best credit cards that offer huge savings on fuel transactions as cashback, free fuel, accelerated reward points, etc. along with other card benefits.
The rising cost of fuel is denting the pocket of almost everyone. In such a scenario, saving some money on fuel transactions is something that would make people rejoice. To help you do the same, Paisabazaar has listed the five best credit cards that offer huge savings on fuel transactions as cashback, free fuel, accelerated reward points, etc. along with other card benefits.
Image Source: SBI Card |  BPCL SBI Credit Card offers 3.25 percent as reward points and 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions up to Rs 4,000. This card also offers 5X reward points on every Rs 100 spent at groceries, departmental stores, movies and dining. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.
Image Source: SBI Card |  BPCL SBI Credit Card offers 3.25 percent as reward points and 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions up to Rs 4,000. This card also offers 5X reward points on every Rs 100 spent at groceries, departmental stores, movies and dining. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.
Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Bharat Cashback Credit Card offers 5 per cent monthly cashback on fuel expenses and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. It also offers 5 per cent monthly cashback on grocery spending, 5 percent monthly cashback on booking tickets through IRCTC, etc. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.
Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Bharat Cashback Credit Card offers 5 per cent monthly cashback on fuel expenses and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. It also offers 5 per cent monthly cashback on grocery spending, 5 percent monthly cashback on booking tickets through IRCTC, etc. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.
Image Source: Axis Bank | Indian Oil Axis Bank Credit Card offers 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver, 20 reward points per Rs 100 spent at Indian Oil petrol pumps, 5 reward points on spending Rs 100 on shopping, etc. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card. This annual fee gets waived if you spend Rs 50,000 and above annually.
Image Source: Axis Bank | Indian Oil Axis Bank Credit Card offers 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver, 20 reward points per Rs 100 spent at Indian Oil petrol pumps, 5 reward points on spending Rs 100 on shopping, etc. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card. This annual fee gets waived if you spend Rs 50,000 and above annually.
Image Source: SBI Card | BPCL SBI Credit Card Octane offers 7.25 per cent value back on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps, 6.25 percent as reward points and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions (up to Rs 4000), 25 reward points on every Rs 100 spent at BPCL Fuel, Lubricants and Bharat Gas. This card also offers 10X reward points on every Rs 100 spent at dining, departmental stores, grocery and movies. The annual fee is Rs 1,499 on this credit card.
Image Source: SBI Card | BPCL SBI Credit Card Octane offers 7.25 per cent value back on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps, 6.25 percent as reward points and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions (up to Rs 4000), 25 reward points on every Rs 100 spent at BPCL Fuel, Lubricants and Bharat Gas. This card also offers 10X reward points on every Rs 100 spent at dining, departmental stores, grocery and movies. The annual fee is Rs 1,499 on this credit card.
Image Source: Citibank | Indian Oil Citibank Platinum offers 4 turbo points on spending Rs 150 at Indian oil petrol pumps and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. It also offers 2 turbo points on spending Rs 150 on groceries and supermarkets, 1 turbo point on spending Rs 150 on other spends. 1 turbo point is equal to Re 1 free fuel. The annual fee is communicated at the time of application.
Image Source: Citibank | Indian Oil Citibank Platinum offers 4 turbo points on spending Rs 150 at Indian oil petrol pumps and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. It also offers 2 turbo points on spending Rs 150 on groceries and supermarkets, 1 turbo point on spending Rs 150 on other spends. 1 turbo point is equal to Re 1 free fuel. The annual fee is communicated at the time of application.
Have a disciplined approach to your credit behavior. It is critical that you use your fuel credit cards smartly and responsibly. Since, credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to over-spend. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28-49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.
Have a disciplined approach to your credit behavior. It is critical that you use your fuel credit cards smartly and responsibly. Since, credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to over-spend. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28-49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.
To shortlist the top five fuel credit cards, Paisabazaar compared the features of all credit cards available within the segment. The chosen credit cards offer a maximum value proposition on fuel transactions to customers. All credit card information is sourced and updated as on 11th November 2021.
To shortlist the top five fuel credit cards, Paisabazaar compared the features of all credit cards available within the segment. The chosen credit cards offer a maximum value proposition on fuel transactions to customers. All credit card information is sourced and updated as on 11th November 2021.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #Credit Cards #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Nov 18, 2021 10:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.