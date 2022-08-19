Do you travel frequently? Here are five best credit cards with complimentary airport lounge access For frequent traveller by airways, credit cards with airport lounge access are very useful. So, choose the one which is economical in annual fees and provides the most benefits.
August 19, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
If you are a frequent traveller, the waiting hours at crowded airports can be quite exhausting. With the right credit card, you can avail complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges and make travelling more convenient for you. You can also get additional travel-centric privileges like priority check-in, extra reward points, co-branded benefits and even free flight tickets. To help you make the right choice, Paisabazaar has compiled some of the best travel credit card with the best lounge access benefits in India and abroad, along with other features and benefits.
Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Regalia Credit Card offers complimentary airport lounge access: 12 in India and six overseas per calendar year. It offers four reward points per Rs 150 on all retail spends. The annual fee is Rs 2,500 on this card. The renewal fees are waived off on spending Rs 3 lakh annually.
Image Source: Kotak Mahindra Bank | Kotak IndiGo Ka-ching 6E XL Credit Card offers eight complimentary airport lounge access in India (two every quarter). It also offers welcome tickets worth Rs 3,000, Accor hotel dining voucher worth Rs 5,000, add-on worth Rs 899 which includes priority check-in, complimentary meal and baggage assistance. Every time you swipe your credit card, you get 6E rewards to redeem against Indigo tickets. The annual fee is Rs 2,500 on this card.
Image Source: SBI Card | SBI Card Prime offers complimentary airport lounge access: 8 in India and four overseas in a calendar year. It offers welcome e-gift voucher worth Rs 3,000 and 10 reward points per Rs 100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies. The cardholder gets complimentary Trident Privilege Red Membership and Club Vistara Silver membership. The annual fee is Rs 2,999 on this card.
Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Vistara Signature offers complimentary club Vistara Silver membership to customers and four complimentary premium economy tickets on achieving milestones in spending. The cardholder gets two complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses per quarter. It also offers four club Vistara points for every Rs 200 spent. The annual fee is Rs 3,000 on this card.
Image Source: SBI Card | Etihad Guest SBI Premier Credit Card offers complimentary airport lounge access: eight in India (maximum 2 per quarter) and four overseas (maximum 2 per quarter). It also offers 5,000 Etihad guest miles as a welcome gift and complimentary Etihad guest gold tier status after the first card transaction. The customer gets 1,500 Etihad guest miles on spending Rs 1.5 lakh in a calendar quarter. The annual fee is Rs 4,999 on this card.
Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while travelling in India or overseas. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent per annum along with late payment fees.
Paisabazaar has shortlisted the best credit cards based on complimentary access to domestic and international lounges, along with other features and benefits. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of August 10, 2022. We arranged these credit cards according to the least annual fees.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.