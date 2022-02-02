Budget 2022's capex focus: Here are the top 10 infrastructure stocks held by mutual funds

Infrastructure has been one of the focus areas that has been getting significant importance from Union Budgets. The Union Budget 2022 too has emphasized infra development in the country. The Finance Minister has reiterated big public investments for modern infrastructure which will be guided by PM GatiShakti. Now, the PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development driven by seven engines, namely, Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure. Experts believe that this push will provide a leg-up to investments in the infrastructure segment. Here is the list of top infrastructure stocks among the 18 infrastructure mutual funds. Data as on December 31, 2021. Source: ACEMF.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 18 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 1,008. L&T has been the most preferred stock among the mutual funds. All the funds in the infrastructure category held the stock as of December 2021. Schemes that held higher exposure to the stock include SBI Infrastructure, IDFC Infrastructure, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, L&T Infrastructure and UTI Infrastructure.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 15 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 581. UTI Infrastructure, ICICI Pru Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra, SBI Infrastructure and Franklin Build India Fund were some funds that had significant exposure in the telecom stock.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 14 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 380. This cement stock was held by schemes such as Taurus Infrastructure, IDFC Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure and Sundaram Infra Advantage Fund.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 12 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 159. Schemes such as Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, LIC MF Infra, IDFC Infrastructure, Invesco India Infrastructure and UTI Infrastructure Fund had sizeable exposure to the stock of Container Corporation Of India that belonging to the Transport Related Services sector.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 12 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 318. RIL has been the preferred pick for the schemes including Sundaram Infra Advantage, Taurus Infrastructure, SBI Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform Fund.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 10 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 140. Schemes like Canara Rob Infrastructure, Tata Infrastructure, HSBC Infra Equity, LIC MF Infra and Invesco India Infrastructure Fund held notable exposure to the construction stock.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 10 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 148. This electrical equipment stock has been preferred by Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, Canara Rob Infrastructure, Sundaram Infra Advantage, HSBC Infra Equity and L&T Infrastructure Fund.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 10 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 321. Schemes like ICICI Pru Infrastructure, HDFC Infrastructure, HSBC Infra Equity, UTI Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund held notable exposure to the construction stock.

No. of Infrastructure funds that hold the stock: 9 | Investment value of the infra funds in the stock (Rs cr): 110. LIC MF Infra, Tata Infrastructure, Invesco India Infrastructure, Kotak Infra & Eco Reform and UTI Infrastructure Fund were few schemes that had higher exposure to the stock belonging to the Industrial Machinery sector.