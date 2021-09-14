MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

5 private banks that offer up to 6.75% on savings accounts

DCB Bank offers interest rates of up to 6.75 percent on savings accounts

Hiral Thanawala
September 14, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
There are several benefits of having a savings account: liquidity, earning interest, safety of funds, additional earnings because of auto sweep facility between savings account and fixed deposit, etc. Amid falling interest rates, small and new private banks offer higher interest rates as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
There are several benefits of having a savings account: liquidity, earning interest, safety of funds, additional earnings because of auto sweep facility between savings account and fixed deposit, etc. Amid falling interest rates, small and new private banks offer higher interest rates as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Small private banks offer higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private banks such as  HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to attract new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities.
Small private banks offer higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to attract new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities.
DCB Bank   offers interest rates of up to 6.75 percent on savings accounts. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
DCB Bank  offers interest rates of up to 6.75 percent on savings accounts. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
RBL Bank is offering interest rates up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
RBL Bank is offering interest rates up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
Bandhan Bank is offering interest rates up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The monthly average balance required is Rs 5,000.
Bandhan Bank is offering interest rates up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The monthly average balance required is Rs 5,000.
Yes Bank is offering interest rates up to 5.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.
Yes Bank is offering interest rates up to 5.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.
IndusInd Bank is offering interest rates up to 5 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.
IndusInd Bank is offering interest rates up to 5 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.
The interest rate on savings accounts for all the BSE listed private banks are considered for data compilation. BankBazaar compiled the data as of September 1, 2021. The banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account are considered.
The interest rate on savings accounts for all the BSE listed private banks are considered for data compilation. BankBazaar compiled the data as of September 1, 2021. The banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account are considered.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #private banks #savings accounts #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Sep 14, 2021 10:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.