Tata Motors offers massive discounts in March: Check prices

With the financial year coming to a close and Holi just around the corner, Tata Motors is offering up its line up with fairly sizeable discounts especially for the Harrier and the Safari. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange offers as well as corporate benefits and can be availed on the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor apart from the Safari and Harrier. Unfortunately, the Punch does not qualify for these discounts and neither are the EVs, Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, does receive corporate benefits, but it misses out on a cash discount. One thing to note is that these discounts vary depending on the city you are in, so check in at your dealership before settling.

Altroz | Starting with the Altroz itself, the turbo-petrol variant receives a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 while the naturally aspirated Altroz’s corporate discount comes in at Rs 7,500. As mentioned, there are no cash discounts or exchange benefits available for the Altroz. The hatchback is available with a choice of three engines including a diesel unit. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 86PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. The 1.5-litre diesel produces 90PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 200Nm of torque between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol produces the most amount of power at 110 PS at 5,500 rpm and 140 rpm between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a single 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In terms of safety as well, the Altroz received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests making it one of the safest cars in the premium hatchback segment.

Nexon | The Nexon, too, does not get any kind of cash discount. However, Tata is offering exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on the MY2021 model year. Additionally, a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 can be had on the diesel variant while the petrol variant receives a Rs 5,000 discount. The Tata Nexon is another vehicle in Tata’s line up that received 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash safety tests. In terms of engine options, the Nexon gets a petrol as well as diesel variant, both of which are turbocharged units. The 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol produces 120PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 170Nm of peak torque between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel on the other hand produces 110PS at 4,000 rpm and 260Nm between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Tiago | Tata Motor’s entry level hatchback, the Tiago is the first in this list to get a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 can be availed as well as a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000, allowing for total savings of up to Rs 30,000. The MY2022 model year however, receives an exchange bonus of just Rs 10,000 and the cash discount is applicable only on the petrol variant and specific trims of the Tiago. The Tiago is powered by 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine that churns out 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine, however, can also be paired with a factory fitted CNG kit. While in petrol mode, it makes the same figures, in CNG mode, the levels drop down to 73.4PS and 95Nm. Transmission options include both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The Tiago iCNG, however, only receives a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tigor | The Tigor is essentially a Tiago with a bigger boot. This sedan gets the same engine options as its hatchback sibling so a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 86PS and 113Nm. The factory fitted CNG is also available and, again, makes the same figures of 73.4PS and 95Nm in CNG mode. Transmission options, too, include the same 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes. As for benefits, both model year Tigors are available with cash discounts of Rs 10,000. Of course, the CNG variants are excluded from this benefit as well as some specific trims from the MY2022 line up. Additionally, the MY2021 variant receives a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus whereas the 2022 variant receives Rs 10,000. Corporate discounts of up to Rs 5,000 is also available on the Tigor.

Safari | Tata Motor’s flagship SUV, the Safari comes with a cash discount of up Rs 20,000 and an additional Rs 40,000 exchange bonus adding up to a total saving of Rs 60,000. The cash discount, however, is available only for the 2021 model year Safari. On the other hand, both variants do not receive any corporate benefit. The Tata Safari is powered by a single 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine. This is capable of producing 170PS of maximum power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Safari is the only SUV in Tata’s line up with a 7-seater layout.