Storyboard18 Exclusive | Anindita Das Veluri to lead marketing for Adobe in India

Anindita Das Veluri

Adobe has appointed Anindita Das Veluri as head of marketing for its India market. Veluri will be reporting to Adobe Asia Pacific (APAC) marketing vice president Duncan Egan. She replaces Sunder Madakshira, who left the company earlier this year to join Rezolve as CEO.

In a career spanning over two decades, Veluri has held various leadership roles across sales and marketing. She joins Adobe from Deloitte, where she was responsible for building the Adobe alliance and scaling the company’s business in India. Prior to that, as the India business leader for the Adobe practice at IBM, Veluri was instrumental in expanding Adobe’s footprint across client segments.

She was also involved in incubating the 'marketing-as-a-service' model for IBM Services and setting up the digital marketing services practice for solution selling across industries.

Commenting on her appointment, Duncan Egan, vice president - marketing, Adobe APAC, said, “With her strong track record and unique experience of having worked at the intersection of marketing, technology, business and creativity –Anindita will be a great partner for our fast growing India business.”

He further added, “We see Anindita playing a critical role in sharing Adobe’s marketing journey with brands in India, and enabling their digital transformation strategies.”

Talking about her new role, Veluri, said, “In today’s digital economy, businesses understand that building customer experiences is mission-critical to their growth, and Adobe is at the forefront of delivering next generation technology to power them. I am excited to join Adobe’s exceptional team to grow the company’s strong and loyal base of customers as well as partners in India.”

Globally, the maker of creative and marketing software, including Photoshop, with the aid of acquisitions, is expanding its marketing, analytics and e-commerce products.

Last year, Adobe India appointed Prativa Mohapatra as its vice president and managing director. Mohapatra is the first woman to lead the global software maker’s operations in the country.

She now oversees the San Jose-based company's India business and growth opportunity across three units: Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud.