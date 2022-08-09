English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Storyboard18 has a new home on Moneycontrol

    At our new digital destination, we will continue to do what we promised - chronicle and champion a fast-changing industry as we track the brand makers of this country.

    Storyboard18
    August 09, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Count on us to bring you the inside story, the behind-the-scenes story, and the whole story.

    Count on us to bring you the inside story, the behind-the-scenes story, and the whole story.

    For over two decades as a TV show, Storyboard has championed and chronicled the business of brands, the rise of Indian advertising and a flourishing brand marketing ecosystem. Today, we’re building on that legacy and taking Storyboard to the next level as a destination for modern marketers building legendary brands.

    In 2021, we launched Storyboard18, CNBC-TV18's flagship show Storyboard in a new avatar as we embarked on the journey to take its legacy across the vast breadth of the Network18 Group. Now Storyboard18 has a new home on India's largest business news portal, Moneycontrol.

    Check it here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/storyboard18/

    At our new digital destination, we will continue to do what we promised. We will chronicle and champion a growing and fast-evolving industry as we track the brand makers of this country.

    Storyboard18 aims to be the voice of change by pushing harder to nudge the conversation in the right direction and asking the right questions. We will celebrate the big ideas, breakthrough insights and the brightest people driving brands and businesses forward.

    Close

    Related stories

    You can count on us to bring you the inside story, the behind-the-scenes story, and the whole story, and we will endeavour to bring back fun and creativity in how we tell those stories. We hope they enlighten and spark new thoughts and ideas that help you do your job better.

    We too are on a journey of learning and growing, and a work in progress. So join us as we build Storyboard18 in front of you, as we embark on the next leg of our journey.

    Write to us with tips, pitches, ideas, bouquets and brickbats on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, or at Storyboard18@nw18.com

    Wish us well.

    Team Storyboard18
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #Storyboard18
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.