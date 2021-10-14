Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will September earnings catch up with valuations?

Representative image

The mood on the Street is upbeat. A positive note struck by results of top IT companies has set the ball rolling for the September quarter earnings season. Moneycontrol Pro’s research team has put together a detailed analysis of Wipro Infosys and Mindtree results. Brokerages concur on strong earnings momentum prevailing in the quarter, although it comes off a low year-ago base. The good news is that several manufacturing and core sectors are also set to impress investors, in spite of supply and logistics challenges.

That metals stocks and commodity plays could post stellar growth on the back of higher revenue is a no-brainer, given that commodity prices are going through the roof. Following closely would be banking and financials, whose performance would ride on higher economic activity and lower provisioning. Textiles and real estate, driven by strong consumer appetite in the country, will contribute to earnings outperformance, even as pharma companies continue to gain from a sound outlook in the Indian market.

Indeed, global agencies such as the International Monetary Fund have reaffirmed that a smart recovery is afoot in India.

But with markets on the boil and earnings playing catch-up with valuations, it may be prudent to err on the side of caution. Watch out for changes in these narratives: Supply chain issues, energy scarcity, rising inflation and signs of liquidity tightening measures taken by central banks the world over, including India. Therefore, management commentary on the challenges and the outlook ahead for companies will provide important inputs for investors.

Our research team has also written the following notes rich with investing insights:

