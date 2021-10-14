MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will September earnings catch up with valuations?

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Earnings kick into high gear, road ahead for Zee, the pharma halo, IDBI Bank shines more, Facebook in the crosshairs, China and investment maths, and more

Vatsala Kamat
October 14, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The mood on the Street is upbeat. A positive note struck by results of top IT companies has set the ball rolling for the September quarter earnings season. Moneycontrol Pro’s research team has put together a detailed analysis ofWiproInfosys and Mindtree results. Brokerages concur on strong earnings momentum prevailing in the quarter, although it comes off a low year-ago base. The good news is that several manufacturing and core sectors are also set to impress investors, in spite of supply and logistics challenges. 

That metals stocks and commodity plays could post stellar growth on the back of higher revenue is a no-brainer, given that commodity prices are going through the roof.  Following closely would be banking and financials, whose performance would ride on higher economic activity and lower provisioning. Textiles and real estate, driven by strong consumer appetite in the country, will contribute to earnings outperformance, even as pharma companies continue to gain from a sound outlook in the Indian market.

Indeed, global agencies such as the International Monetary Fund have reaffirmed that a smart recovery is afoot in India.

Close

Related stories

But with markets on the boil and earnings playing catch-up with valuations, it may be prudent to err on the side of caution. Watch out for changes in these narratives: Supply chain issues, energy scarcity, rising inflation and signs of liquidity tightening measures taken by central banks the world over, including India. Therefore, management commentary on the challenges and the outlook ahead for companies will provide important inputs for investors.

Our research team has also written the following notes rich with investing insights:

Zee Entertainment: Should investors worry as high-decibel dispute goes on?
Is there more steam left in IDBI Bank’s rally?

GM Breweries Q2 FY22: Recovery gathers steam

What else are we reading today?
Is Facebook too big to change?
In discom energy audits, objective must override exercise
Chart of the Day | The house of debt is being set in order
Hopes and fears for the global COVID-19 recovery (Republished from the FT)

The real question about China for investors (Republished from the FT)

Technical Picks: HDFC BankTata ConsumerSAIL and Federal Bank (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

Vatsala KamatMoneycontrol Pro
Vatsala Kamat
Tags: #corporate earnings #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
first published: Oct 14, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.