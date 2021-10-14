Is there more steam left in IDBI Bank’s rally?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The stock of IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 59, Mcap: Rs 63,654 crore) has hit a 52-week high after rallying more than 50 per cent in the past one month. The key triggers that led to the spectacular rise in the stock price were the bank’s rating upgrade by the ICRA, government’s indication to come out with an expression of Interest (EoI) for a strategic disinvestment in the bank by December, and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picking up a stake...