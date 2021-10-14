Chart of the Day | The house of debt is being set in order

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

One of the failings of Indian companies has been the unsustainable debt burden taken on by many. But the past few years has been a period of course correction. A major churn has taken place in FY21. A recent note by India Ratings and Research says that the balance sheet restructuring done by the top 400 listed companies by revenue, accounting for 70 percent of debt of all listed companies, would sustain. While the top 50 companies were anyway in...