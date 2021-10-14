Infosys – A strong quarter of execution undeterred by supply challenges

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Technology is presenting unprecedented opportunities to IT companies, and it is heartening to see the execution engine running full throttle amid tremendous supply-side pressure as demand for talent far outstrips supply. This was the central theme of the earnings report of Infosys (CMP: Rs 1709.2, Market Cap: Rs 7,27,962 crore) as well. Robust broad-based revenue acceleration, operational efficiencies shielding margin despite supply challenges, and strong commentary on demand, which prompted Infosys to revise upwards its guidance, were the highlights...