The real question about China for investors

Oct 14, 2021 / 01:53 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Logan Wright China’s crackdowns against the property sector and its technology giants have jolted financial markets, sparking a debate about whether or not China is still “investable”. Longer-term bullish investors argue that Beijing’s commitments to economic growth and market liberalisation remain unchanged. They maintain recent actions such as tougher rules on property developer debt loads are efforts to reduce froth in the sector. Necessary adjustments in credit risk pricing will improve the functioning of China’s financial markets over time. In contrast, bearish...