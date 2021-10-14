MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mindtree – A blowout quarter

While the valuation looks heady post the rally, we see a prosperous road ahead that makes Mindtree a buy on every correction

Madhuchanda Dey
October 14, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
Mindtree – A blowout quarter

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mindtree (CMP: Rs 4364 Market Cap: Rs 71,916 crore) was expected to deliver an industry leading growth in Q2, and the same was captured in the stellar show of the stock, rising 75 per cent against 15 per cent of Nifty and an 18 per cent rally in the IT index in the past three months. The strength of its Q2 delivery has, perhaps, taken even a diehard optimist by surprise. Although the valuation prima facie looks heady, we...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Economy’s wheels are whirring faster

    Oct 13, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tata Motors’ EV play, Saregama hits a high note, the Green Pivot, IEA raises a flag and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Maharaja has left the building

    Oct 9, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Privatisation of Air India means a one-time hit to the exchequer in the form of debt, but it’s a small price to pay for the government

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers