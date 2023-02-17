Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods

Representative image

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The fast moving consumer goods sector (FMCG) is seen as a bastion of stability by investors, since sales are linked to daily or impulsive consumption habits of consumers. That reason gives frontline FMCG stocks a valuation that’s streets ahead of several other sectors, apart from other reasons such as good management quality and lean balance sheets.

But the December quarter results are making it quite evident that demand for daily essentials can’t be taken for granted. FMCG companies are taking pains to explain the extent to which inflation is a problem, to justify their decision to hike prices.

Nestle India, for instance, says that inflation in its commodity basket was 18.5 percent in 2022, three times the compounded average growth rate between 2018 and 2021. Hindustan Unilever provides a net material inflation growth number, which was at 18 percent in December compared to 11 percent a year ago. Even 11 percent is quite high.

Even a company such as Nestle India, known as urban-focused with a low but fast-growing exposure to the rural market, has not been spared by inflation’s after-effects. A hike in its instant noodles’ low-price pack from Rs 5 to Rs 7 saw some of its customers switch to cheaper competitors. That hit its volume growth in the December quarter, which the management said it had expected will happen, but had little choice given how input costs have risen. But this did not happen only in rural or semi-urban markets, and even big metros saw decline in demand.

It appears that consumers whose household budgets have got affected by inflation, whether in urban or rural India, and whether they are from the middle or lower income groups, are tightening their belts. That inflation in January delivered a shocker with a 6.5 percent print compared to 5.7 percent and even with adjustments due to some data anomaly, it would still be robust at 6.3 percent. Unless household income grows above these levels, consumption in vulnerable income groups will get affected.

The December quarter saw retail sales volumes grow by a mere 1.6 percent in urban areas and fell by 2.8 percent in rural markets. And, that data is reflected in earnings of companies as well. Of course, several companies also said in their earnings’ calls that December was better than October and November. That offers a ray of hope the demand downturn may have bottomed out. But how long it hugs the bottom is a question for which we should get some answers once the March quarter results are out.

Investing insights from our research team

Nestlé India: Placed well for growth in the medium term

Weekly Tactical Pick: This auto component maker can give your portfolio a spark

Apollo Hospitals: A credible profitability road map for pharmacy is the ask

Borosil Renewables: Turning cautious on rising competitive risks

PI Industries: Our optimism remains intact

Cummins India Q3 earnings: Recovery in the capex cycle paying well

What else are we reading?

FIIs are back, but will they remain?

Air India is blazing a comeback trail

Nestle India caught between inflation and a hard place

Traders and market volume suffer as new collateral norms set in

Personal Finance: Time to invest for optimal returns as tax arbitrage loses sheen

Fed faces new inflection point amid troubling inflation data (republished from the FT)

As ChatGPT explodes, a question: Who will be AI's first billionaire?

An AI arms race is on: Google Bard and Microsoft Bing's faux pas warn big tech to go slower

A Cat-And-Mouse Chase: Close on the heels of AI-generated content lurks a market for AI-spotting tools

Airlines gain from seat capacity-demand balance and higher fares

El Niño and the Indian monsoon: Instead of panic, let’s be vigilant

Technical Picks: DLF, Intellect Design, State Bank of India, BEL and Copper (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Moneycontrol Pro