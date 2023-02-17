Borosil Renewables: Turning cautious on rising competitive risks

Highlights: Elevated input costs squeezed operating margins in Q3 New furnace to start commercial production in 6 months European plant to undergo maintenance in March and April Realisations have dropped 10-15 percent since removal of ADD Manufacturing capacity has jumped 3-fold The Q3FY23 results of Borosil Renewables Ltd (BRL), a solar glass manufacturer, were quite underwhelming as product offtake slowed while operating margin contracted. The near-term earnings trajectory of the business hinges on the ramp-up of volumes from the new solar furnace. Quarterly result highlights BRL reported a...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air India's staggering comeback, time to invest for maximum returns, El Niño's...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers