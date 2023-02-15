English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is the CSO wrong about inflation in cereals?

    For the cereals group, wholesale prices are up 15.46 percent year-on-year. In the consumer price index, cereals prices are up 16.12 percent. The difference is that cereals have a weight of 9.67 percent in the CPI and 2.82 percent in the WPI 

    Manas Chakravarty
    February 15, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST
    Is the CSO wrong about inflation in cereals?

    the sooner the CSO comes out with a clarification about the discrepancy between the bottom-up inflation yardstick and the headline cereals inflation number, the better. Representative image. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - D1BETTMEIYAA

    A day after the shocker of a January retail inflation print, several economists pointed to an anomaly in the huge rise in cereals inflation, which was the main reason for the spike in food inflation, which in turn led to the jump in headline inflation. Simply put, the economists say that cereals inflation calculated from the bottom up, that is taking the change in the 20 sub-components of the cereals index and the overall or headline cereals inflation number. In...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Going premium the trump card for automakers, courtesy Eicher

      Feb 15, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sebi busts pump-and-dump operations on Telegram, gross capital formation main s...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers