Is the CSO wrong about inflation in cereals?

the sooner the CSO comes out with a clarification about the discrepancy between the bottom-up inflation yardstick and the headline cereals inflation number, the better.

A day after the shocker of a January retail inflation print, several economists pointed to an anomaly in the huge rise in cereals inflation, which was the main reason for the spike in food inflation, which in turn led to the jump in headline inflation. Simply put, the economists say that cereals inflation calculated from the bottom up, that is taking the change in the 20 sub-components of the cereals index and the overall or headline cereals inflation number. In...