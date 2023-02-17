English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Air India is blazing a comeback trail

    The stunning turnaround at Air India vividly illustrates the benefits of privatisation 

    Subir Roy
    February 17, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST
    Air India is blazing a comeback trail

    The Air India deal has been described as the largest single tranche aircraft purchase in the world, which marks a breath-taking revival of the carrier in barely a year

    The announcement by Air India that it will buy 470 aircraft – 250 European Airbus and 220 American Boeing – in what has been described as the largest single tranche aircraft purchase in the world, marks a breath-taking revival of the carrier in barely a year. The Tatas, who had founded the airline nearly a century ago, have returned to revive it with resource, expertise and certainly a degree of emotion. The mega purchase comes close on the heels of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Import slump, a double-edged sword

      Feb 16, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China rethinks BRI strategy, Vodafone-BSNL merger could be disastrous, lighten ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers