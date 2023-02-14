The price shocker: Cereal inflation trumps vegetable deflation

Retail inflation for January came a shocker, coming in at 6.5 percent from a year ago compared to 5.7 percent in the previous month. Food inflation jumped from 4.2 percent year-on-year in December to 5.9 percent in January. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had clearly warned about volatile food prices. In his recent statement on monetary policy, he said ‘Headline CPI inflation moderated by 105 basis points during November-December 2022 from its level of 6.8 per cent in October 2022. This...
Feb 13, 2023
