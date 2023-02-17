English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Cummins India Q3 earnings: Recovery in the capex cycle paying well

    Cummins India’s domestic market witnessed 26 percent growth Year-on-Year along with a 23 percent increase in exports.

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    February 17, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    Cummins India Q3 earnings: Recovery in the capex cycle paying well

    Cummins India reported its results for the quarter ended December 2022 recently with a strong 26 percent increase in revenue.

    Highlights · Strong demand from the domestic markets drive higher growth  · Broad-based recovery in the capex to support growth further  · Margins improved with better product mix and easing input prices  · Stock trading at 27 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings  Engineering companies are able to tap the uptick in demand created by growth in private and public capital expenditure along with an easing of execution issues to post strong revenues. This would only improve in the coming days as a result of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods

      Feb 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air India's staggering comeback, time to invest for maximum returns, El Niño's...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers