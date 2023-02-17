English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Nestle India caught between inflation and a hard place 

    Higher product prices have hurt volume growth, underscoring the challenge even urban-focused companies face in managing the sales growth-margin tradeoff

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    February 17, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    Nestle India caught between inflation and a hard place 

    The company’s approach puts it on track to follow what other FMCG companies have done—hiking prices to maintain margins even if growth slows down

    Nestle India’s (Nestle) December quarter performance sows doubts on whether its robust volume growth could slow down due to inflation. Its objective is ‘penetration-led volume growth’ which translates into growing distribution reach such that more consumers have easy access to its products. While it is succeeding on this front, covering more stores every year and is now at a level prior to the Maggi noodles’ recall episode, existing consumers seem to pulling back due to higher prices. In fact,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods

      Feb 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air India's staggering comeback, time to invest for maximum returns, El Niño's...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers