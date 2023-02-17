PI Industries: Our optimism remains intact

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Outstanding Q3 performance Custom synthesis business remains sturdy Diversification into non-agrochem business on track Solid business model justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,377; Market Cap: Rs 51,235 crore) posted outstanding Q3FY23 earnings, despite a challenging domestic environment. PI remains a leading player in the global CSM (custom synthesis manufacturing) export business. We see good growth opportunity for this stock and it is among our preferred picks in the agrochemical space. Solid Q3 performance Q3FY23 revenues came in strong at Rs 1,613 crore, up 19...