    Apollo Hospitals: A credible profitability road map for pharmacy is the ask

    Margin improvement continued in the mature hospitals division, but Apollo 24/7’s operating cost weighed on EBITDA

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    Anubhav Sahu
    February 17, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
    Highlights Surgical mix rebound and international business influx improved ARPOB Apollo 24/7 customer acquisition cost jumps as company scales up Key watch is profitability of non-hospitals businesses Valuation at a premium on SoTP basis Apollo Hospital Enterprise (AHEL; CMP: Rs 4,488; M Cap: Rs 64,529 crore) registered an overall dissatisfactory performance in Q3 FY23. While many operational metrics improved, costs overhang from the digital platform and little contribution from the newer hospitals dragged profitability. We believe improving case mix, influx of international patients, and higher occupancy...

