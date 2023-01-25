Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos on the road to recovery

The Q3FY23 results signal that the worst is behind auto original equipment manufacturers. (Representative image)

The December quarter (Q3 FY23) results signal that the worst is behind auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Tailwinds from pricing power and softening input costs are clearly working in their favour.

Passenger car leader Maruti Suzuki India (Maruti) led the pack, turning in a robust 306 basis points (bps) year-on-year (yoy) expansion in operating margin. Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company (TVS) too rode out of the quarter with resilient margins. Key gains are trickling in from softening metal and crude prices that dented profit margins across manufacturing sectors for nearly six to eight quarters.

Another positive is pricing power and premiumisation of product portfolio has led to improvement in average selling price (ASP). Both Maruti and TVS clocked a 15 percent yoy rise in ASP in Q3.

So, are they set for trailblazing performance in the quarters ahead? Are their woes of domestic and export demand, cost pressures and supply-chain bottlenecks in the rearview mirror? Our research team offers insights on these two companies here and here.

Two other large auto firms Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors, material to the performance of auto sectoral indices, are due today. Management commentary from these firms will set the stage for long-term growth expectations of analysts and investors. These two companies will throw insights on the extent of slowdown seen global markets, both developed and emerging, and the impact it might have for exports of auto and auto components.

Latest data on Economic Indicators such as personal mobility, E-way bills, two-wheeler and car registrations, etc are flashing green. However, for the auto stock enthusiasts, note that the challenges are not merely from demand expansion and supply chain normalisation.

The road ahead for these large OEM incumbents looks bumpy as they have to work on parallel tracks of traditional and electric vehicles, while managing a smooth transition. Future valuations therefore will mirror these aspects, too.

Our Budget Snapshots today highlights that subsidies eat up around a fifth of central government revenues. However, poverty levels are reportedly around 21.9 per cent of the population. The need to cut down subsidies in FY24, therefore, is quite obvious. After all, it eats into funds earmarked for development.

