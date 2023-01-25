Why this old private sector bank can re-rate further

Karur Vysya Bank is well capitalised with a Capital Adequacy Ratio in excess of 18 percent, which should support growth in the coming quarters

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong financial performance continues Robust growth in advances supported by all segments, negligible unsecured Margin improving, confident of stability in the medium term Deposits granular, a focused strategy NPA a non-issue, slippages benign Expanding RoA ahead of guidance, valuation undemanding Karur Vysya Bank (KVB,CMP:Rs 108 Market Cap: Rs 8,699 crore) continued to surprise positively with a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23 — robust loan growth, sharp uptick in margin, controlled costs, stable non-interest income, and a much improved asset quality with no signs...