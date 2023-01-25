English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    GuruSpeak | How a banker used his skills to design intraday strategies

    Option Buying requires utmost discipline and a lot of skill to stay profitable, contrary to what social media portrays that it is the easiest form to make money

    Shishir Asthana
    January 25, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
    GuruSpeak | How a banker used his skills to design intraday strategies

    The only thing certain is uncertainty. Few would know this better than Sankalp Chaturvedi, who had everything going for him as a banker with over a decade of experience when a rare disease hit him and he was bedridden. Having to quit his job and being unable to take normal assignments, Chaturvedi looked towards the market. He had some idea of how it works given his MBA degree and banking experience. With little disposable income, he decided to try options buying....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | UK's carbon border tax proposal poses risk for global steel industry

      Jan 24, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s productivity rises but employment suffers, Australia effectively regu...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers