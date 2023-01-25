Budget 2023: All about electoral compulsions balancing growth impulses with fiscal prudence  

The Union Budget 2023 will seek to achieve a fine balance between welfare spending before the 2024 general elections.

India’s union budget for 2023, to be announced on February 1st, will be constrained by divergent objectives. This will be the last full-fledged budget before the national elections of 2024. Even though a lot of government fiscal imperatives are announced outside the annual budget, it remains the focus of global and domestic stakeholders. The focus in the pandemic and the subsequent year has been on creating a safety net for the most vulnerable segments of society while keeping the overall fiscal...