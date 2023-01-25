Gland Pharma’s streak of weak results should worry pharma investors

Highlights Annual revenues may drop for the first time since its listing The company is facing supply chain constraints for a year now with the issues yet to be resolved fully Competitive intensity increased in the US market and new products' scale-up is lagging expectations Growth rates may languish in the near term. New initiatives still in scale-up stage Gland Pharma’s revenue dropped for the third consecutive quarter in the December 2022 quarter, sending its shares to a new 52-week low on Tuesday. Revenue...