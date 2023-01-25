Syngene: Timeline for follow-through in Zoetis contract key catalyst to watch

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong top line in Q3; margins weighed by pick-up in other expenses Commercial shipments for Zoetis a function of product-specific regulatory approval Investment behind biologics manufacturing to continue Margins revival expected towards H2FY24, due to operating leverage Accumulate stock on declines for a long-term investment horizon Syngene International Ltd (CMP: Rs 581, Market cap: Rs 23,364 crore) has posted a strong top-line number for Q3FY23, benefiting from the traction in research and manufacturing businesses. Operating margins lost some sheen due to the rise in...