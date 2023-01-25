English
    Colgate-Palmolive India: Performance continues to remain sub par

    The strategy from the new CEO is likely to take a longer time, given that oral-care penetration has already reached 85-88 percent.

    Nandish Shah
    January 25, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
    Colgate-Palmolive India: Performance continues to remain sub par

    Colgate-Palmolive India's Q3FY23 results were below expectations.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Decline in volume and market share Gross margin witnesses sequential recovery Increase in investment behind advertisement and publicity Remain neutral, despite attractive valuations The Q3FY23 results for Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,460; Market capitalisation: Rs 39,695 crore) were below expectations. CPIL continued with its focus on key strategic pillars:  building an oral-care habit in India, driving innovation through science-led products and premiumisation. December 2022 quarter results Domestic sales growth was at 3.2 percent year on year (YoY). While we expect volume decline in mid-single digits,...

